Saturday, June 29th | 26 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 27, 2019 3:36 pm
0

At Lunch in Jerusalem, Netanyahu Hails Haley as ‘Champion’ of US-Israel Alliance

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Michael Haley, Nikki Haley, Sara Netanyahu and Benjamin Netanyahu, June 27, 2019. Photo: Haim Zah / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted ex-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for lunch on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The 47-year-old Haley, often touted as a potential future Republican presidential candidate in the post-Donald Trump era, was in the Jewish state to participate in the “Israel Hayom Forum for US-Israel Relations,” which took place later on Thursday.

At the lunch, Netanyahu and Haley were joined by their spouses, Sara and Michael.

Haley — known for her strident defense of Israel during her two-year stint at the UN, which followed six years as governor of South Carolina — had prayed the Western Wall on Wednesday.

Netanyahu told Haley, “The entire people of Israel appreciate the extraordinary way that you represented our alliance between America and Israel and the way you defended Israel and the truth in the UN. You were a great champion of this alliance and you have the enduring gratitude of all the people of Israel, really heartfelt. Thank you.”

Haley said, “Thank you for your hospitality and your friendship but more than that, thank you for your partnership. There have been some really great things between these two administrations and it has forever bonded us. We look forward to many, many more years of strength and partnership between Israel and the United States.”

Watch a video of the Netanyahu-Haley get-together below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.