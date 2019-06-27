At Lunch in Jerusalem, Netanyahu Hails Haley as ‘Champion’ of US-Israel Alliance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted ex-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for lunch on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The 47-year-old Haley, often touted as a potential future Republican presidential candidate in the post-Donald Trump era, was in the Jewish state to participate in the “Israel Hayom Forum for US-Israel Relations,” which took place later on Thursday.

At the lunch, Netanyahu and Haley were joined by their spouses, Sara and Michael.

Haley — known for her strident defense of Israel during her two-year stint at the UN, which followed six years as governor of South Carolina — had prayed the Western Wall on Wednesday.

Netanyahu told Haley, “The entire people of Israel appreciate the extraordinary way that you represented our alliance between America and Israel and the way you defended Israel and the truth in the UN. You were a great champion of this alliance and you have the enduring gratitude of all the people of Israel, really heartfelt. Thank you.”

Haley said, “Thank you for your hospitality and your friendship but more than that, thank you for your partnership. There have been some really great things between these two administrations and it has forever bonded us. We look forward to many, many more years of strength and partnership between Israel and the United States.”

Watch a video of the Netanyahu-Haley get-together below: