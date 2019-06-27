Saturday, June 29th | 26 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 27, 2019 9:34 am
0

Israel Issues First 50-Year Bonds for 500 Million Euros

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A large pile of Euro currency. Photo: Images Money / Flickr.

Israel has issued its first 50-year bonds in a deal worth 500 million euros ($568 million) with a single institutional investor in Europe, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The bonds have a fixed 2 percent interest rate, which reflects a lower cost than previous offerings that were for periods of up to 30 years, the ministry said.

The investor in the issue was one of the largest pension funds in Europe, which has never invested in Israeli bonds in the past, it said.

The underwriters were Barclays and Deutsche Bank.

Related coverage

June 28, 2019 2:16 pm
0

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

Around 7,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, violently confronting IDF troops, despite reports that a truce...

Israel has been seeing increased demand from institutional investors for its bonds, and in January carried out a record public offering of 2.5 billion euro.

“This issuance is an expression of confidence in Israel’s economy and market, but more than that, it expresses the belief in the world that the State of Israel is here to stay,” said Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.