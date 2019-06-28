Saturday, June 29th | 26 Sivan 5779

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

June 28, 2019 2:16 pm
Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian demonstrators riot on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, May 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Around 7,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, violently confronting IDF troops, despite reports that a truce was being implemented.

According to health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza, around 50 Palestinians were hurt in Friday’s unrest.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

In southern Gaza, a firebomb was thrown toward an IDF jeep that was being driven along the border.

Also, a Palestinian man carrying a knife was arrested next to the border.

More than a dozen blazes were ignited in southern Israel on Friday by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

Friday violence on the border has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.

