Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

Around 7,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, violently confronting IDF troops, despite reports that a truce was being implemented.

According to health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza, around 50 Palestinians were hurt in Friday’s unrest.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

In southern Gaza, a firebomb was thrown toward an IDF jeep that was being driven along the border.

Related coverage Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs CTech - Jerusalem, in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Economy, has earlier this week launched an accelerator program for ultra-Orthodox...

Also, a Palestinian man carrying a knife was arrested next to the border.

More than a dozen blazes were ignited in southern Israel on Friday by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

Friday violence on the border has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.