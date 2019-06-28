Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border
by Algemeiner Staff
Around 7,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, violently confronting IDF troops, despite reports that a truce was being implemented.
According to health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza, around 50 Palestinians were hurt in Friday’s unrest.
No Israeli casualties were reported.
In southern Gaza, a firebomb was thrown toward an IDF jeep that was being driven along the border.
Also, a Palestinian man carrying a knife was arrested next to the border.
More than a dozen blazes were ignited in southern Israel on Friday by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.
Friday violence on the border has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.