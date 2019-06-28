Friday, June 28th | 25 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 28, 2019 9:54 am
0

Bahraini Foreign Minister: Jews Have ‘a Place Amongst Us’

avatar by JNS.org

Bahrain Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa speaks during a news conference in Manama, Bahrain, August 29, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo.

JNS.org – In his first interview with an Israeli media outlet, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said on Wednesday that Israel is “part of the heritage of the Middle East” and that Jews have “a place amongst us.”

“Israel is part of this heritage of this whole region, historically, so the Jewish people have a place amongst us,” Al-Khalifa told Israel’s Channel 13 on the sidelines during the June 25-26 “Peace to Prosperity Workshop” in the Bahraini capital of Manama, which jump-started the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan.

“That’s why it’s so important,” he said, “and we didn’t want to miss this opportunity, and I want to tell them we should talk.”

In response to the Palestinian Authority skipping the summit, Khalifa said, “It’s always a mistake to miss an opportunity to achieve peace.”

Israel has recently improved ties with Bahrain.

Ahead of the workshop, the Trump administration released a 40-page document on Saturday detailing a $50 billion, 10-year investment plan for the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.