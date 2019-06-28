Friday, June 28th | 25 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 28, 2019 9:43 am
0

Several Swastikas Found in San Diego Neighborhood

avatar by JNS.org

Swastika found in the San Diego neighborhood of La Jolla. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Several spray-painted swastikas and inappropriate words have been found in the popular San Diego Jewish neighborhood of La Jolla. The graffiti was found on sidewalks, the road, constructions signs and even on walls of private homes.

San Diego police are investigating the vandalism, which may be deemed a hate crime, reported ABC affiliate KGTV.

“We were disgusted by what we saw,” Joe Dicks, who noticed the spray-painting on his way to work, told KGTV.

“Look at what the symbol represents,” he said. “Hatred, intolerance, violence. I mean, make no mistake—this is a threat.”

City workers cleaned up the vandalism, reported KGTV.

“This has no place in this community, and has no place in this city, and has no place in our country,” said Dicks.

The vandalism occurred a few months after the shooting at Chabad of Poway, just outside San Diego, where one woman was killed and three other people injured.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.