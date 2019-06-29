Saturday, June 29th | 26 Sivan 5779

Iran to Resist US Sanctions, Just as It Withstood Iraqi Chemical Attack: Zarif

June 29, 2019 3:04 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sits for an interview with Reuters in New York City, April 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Carlo Allegri.

The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town.

“We persevered then, and will now,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. “We’ll never forget that Western world supported & armed Saddam. … Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people.”

