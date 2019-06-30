NBA Players Chris Paul, JJ Redick Back Israeli Basketball Startup RSPCT

CTech – Houston Rockets Player Chris Paul, Philadelphia 76ers’ JJ Redick, and former NBA player Larry Hughes have invested in Tel Aviv-based basketball tracking startup RSPCT Basketball Technologies, the company announced Thursday.

The financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, RSPCT develops a small sensor that turns basketball baskets into smart baskets that track field goal percentages, as well as each shot’s accuracy and full trajectory in real time, and turns that data into actionable insights for players and coaches.

RSPCT’s technology is already being used by several NBA teams as well as schools and youth academies, according to the company’s statement. Since the company’s technology computerizes the basket, players can train alone and still share accurate results with their coaches.

“RSPCT is designed to help maximize training and performance through the analysis of data. The innovative technology can be used to improve the shooting of the best players in the NBA as well as young athletes just getting started,” Paul said in a statement.