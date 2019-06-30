Sunday, June 30th | 27 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Legendary Brazilian Musician Milton Nascimento Issues Stunning Rebuke to BDS Movement Before Tel Aviv Concert

Trump Holds Historic Meeting With Kim With a Tweet, Handshake and ‘Flowers of Hope’

Syrians Dig, Cook, Fill Sandbags in War With Assad

Israel’s Financial System Faces Risk From Inverted US Yield Curve: Cenbank

Palestinian Businessman, Held After Bahrain Workshop, Freed: Family

Israeli DJ Ronen Dahan Shot Dead in Club in Central Mexico

With Tech Talent Too Expensive, Israeli Startups Look to High School

NBA Players Chris Paul, JJ Redick Back Israeli Basketball Startup RSPCT

Arab, Russian, and Pakistani Protesters Learn the Lessons of 2011

When the Palestinian Ruling Party Threatens Violence

June 30, 2019 12:02 pm
0

NBA Players Chris Paul, JJ Redick Back Israeli Basketball Startup RSPCT

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul warms up before playing against the Golden State Warriors before game six of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Photo: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters.

CTech – Houston Rockets Player Chris Paul, Philadelphia 76ers’ JJ Redick, and former NBA player Larry Hughes have invested in Tel Aviv-based basketball tracking startup RSPCT Basketball Technologies, the company announced Thursday.

The financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, RSPCT develops a small sensor that turns basketball baskets into smart baskets that track field goal percentages, as well as each shot’s accuracy and full trajectory in real time, and turns that data into actionable insights for players and coaches.

RSPCT’s technology is already being used by several NBA teams as well as schools and youth academies, according to the company’s statement. Since the company’s technology computerizes the basket, players can train alone and still share accurate results with their coaches.

“RSPCT is designed to help maximize training and performance through the analysis of data. The innovative technology can be used to improve the shooting of the best players in the NBA as well as young athletes just getting started,” Paul said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.