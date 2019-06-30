Senate Rejects Amendment to Restrict Trump’s Ability to Go to War With Iran

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called out what he deemed to be hypocritical on the part of the Democrats.
“None of our Democratic friends would be supporting this if there was a Democratic president,” he said. “This is clearly within the bounds of measured response that have not been micromanaged by Congress in the past.”
The Senate NDAA includes the continuation of American assistance to Israel for missile-defense programs and at the same time blocks the transfer of F-35 jets to Turkey.
The House plans to vote on its own NDAA in July, and the two versions must be reconciled.