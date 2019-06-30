Sunday, June 30th | 27 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Legendary Brazilian Musician Milton Nascimento Issues Stunning Rebuke to BDS Movement Before Tel Aviv Concert

Trump Holds Historic Meeting With Kim With a Tweet, Handshake and ‘Flowers of Hope’

Syrians Dig, Cook, Fill Sandbags in War With Assad

Israel’s Financial System Faces Risk From Inverted US Yield Curve: Cenbank

Palestinian Businessman, Held After Bahrain Workshop, Freed: Family

Israeli DJ Ronen Dahan Shot Dead in Club in Central Mexico

With Tech Talent Too Expensive, Israeli Startups Look to High School

NBA Players Chris Paul, JJ Redick Back Israeli Basketball Startup RSPCT

Arab, Russian, and Pakistani Protesters Learn the Lessons of 2011

When the Palestinian Ruling Party Threatens Violence

June 30, 2019 10:16 am
0

Senate Rejects Amendment to Restrict Trump’s Ability to Go to War With Iran

avatar by JNS.org

The US Capitol Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The US Senate rejected an amendment on Friday that would have restricted US President Donald Trump’s ability to go to war against Iran.

The tally of the measure, introduced by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Tom Udall (D-NM), was 50-40, falling short of the 60 votes required to get it added to the $750 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which the upper chamber passed on Thursday, though agreed to vote on the amendment by the two senators the following day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called out what he deemed to be hypocritical on the part of the Democrats.

“None of our Democratic friends would be supporting this if there was a Democratic president,” he said. “This is clearly within the bounds of measured response that have not been micromanaged by Congress in the past.”

The Senate NDAA includes the continuation of American assistance to Israel for missile-defense programs and at the same time blocks the transfer of F-35 jets to Turkey.

The House plans to vote on its own NDAA in July, and the two versions must be reconciled.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.