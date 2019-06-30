Senate Rejects Amendment to Restrict Trump’s Ability to Go to War With Iran

JNS.org – The US Senate rejected an amendment on Friday that would have restricted US President Donald Trump’s ability to go to war against Iran.

The tally of the measure, introduced by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Tom Udall (D-NM), was 50-40, falling short of the 60 votes required to get it added to the $750 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which the upper chamber passed on Thursday, though agreed to vote on the amendment by the two senators the following day.