Home Secretary Javid Hails ‘Unbreakable’ UK-Israel Bond During Visit to Jewish State

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid celebrated his visit to Israel over the last two days, saying, “Britain and Israel share an unbreakable bond.”

Javid is widely viewed as one of the most pro-Israel and pro-Jewish politicians in the UK. He has led public fights against BDS and antisemitism in the country, as well as a protracted struggle to ban the “political wing” of the terrorist group Hezbollah, which was ultimately successful.

The home secretary landed in Israel on Sunday and marked the occasion with a tweet saying, “Nice to be working somewhere cooler than London!” a reference to an unusually intense heat wave currently plaguing Europe.

Javid then visited the Old City of Jerusalem, calling it a “fascinating morning” and “an absolutely breathtaking melting-pot of history, culture & religion.”

“A truly powerful & moving moment placing a note of reflection in the Western Wall — the focus of Jewish worship for generations,” Javid tweeted, along with a photo of him placing a note between the stones of the wall, an ancient Jewish tradition.

Javid did not only visit Jewish sites, but also declared himself “honoured to be first British Cabinet Minister to say a prayer at Al Aqsa Mosque, and visit the beautiful Dome of the Rock.”

He then met with Christian leaders at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” remarking, “The Holy Land’s Christian community are an ancient part of a beautiful tapestry.”

Javid also met with Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs, who tweeted that it was “a pleasure to host my dear friend, UK Home Sec. @sajidjavid.”

“We agreed to establish joint working groups on combating online threats such as exploitation of children and terrorist incitement, and on facing the challenge of drones,” said Erdan.

Addressing Javid directly, Erdan said, “Thank you for your leadership on banning Hezbollah and combating anti-Semitism. You are a true friend of Israel and the Jewish People.”

Javid replied, “Thank you @giladerdan1. Britain and Israel share an unbreakable bond.”

The secretary’s visit was not confined to meetings with Israeli officials. He also met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah, and said afterward, “A two-state solution is vital in ensuring long-term peace & security for Palestinians & Israelis.”