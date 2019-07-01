Israeli Foreign Minister Attends Abu Dhabi Climate Summit, Meets With UAE Official

Israel’s top diplomat traveled to Abu Dhabi on Sunday to attend an international climate summit.

While in the Gulf emirate, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He also sat down with an unnamed senior United Arab Emirates official, and they talked about “regional issues and relations between the two countries, as well as the Iranian nuclear threat, its missile development program, its support of regional terrorism, and Iranian violence against regional interests,” according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement.

At the conclusion of his trip, Katz said, “I am excited to represent the interests of the State of Israel vis-à-vis the Gulf States here in Abu Dhabi. This represents a significant escalation in the relationship between Israel and countries in the region. Together with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, I will continue to promote the policy of normalization from power that we are leading, based on Israel’s capabilities in the fields of security and intelligence as well as in various civilian spheres.”

“I view this as one of my major challenges as minister of foreign affairs, and I intend to promote this policy in the future as well,” he added.

While Israel does not have official diplomatic relations with any countries in the Gulf region, recent years have seen growing behind-the-scenes ties, largely driven by cooperation against a common adversary — the Tehran regime.