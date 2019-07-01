Wednesday, July 3rd | 30 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

Europeans Urge Iran to Abide by Nuclear Pact; Israel Says Preparing Military

At US Independence Day Party in Jerusalem, Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Keep ‘Open Mind’ on Trump Peace Plan

Massive Swarm of Jellyfish Heads for Israeli Waters

Adidas Twitter Account Tricked Into Posting Antisemitic Messages

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Netanyahu Says Trump Knew in Advance of Israel’s Iran Archive Mission

Protesters Block Major Road Junctions Across Israel After Ethiopian Teen Killed by Cop

Top Syrian Official Threatens Israel With Retaliation for Air Strikes

Israel Set to Launch Long-Awaited 5G Tender This Month

July 1, 2019 1:28 pm
0

Israeli Foreign Minister Attends Abu Dhabi Climate Summit, Meets With UAE Official

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz during his visit to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Israel’s top diplomat traveled to Abu Dhabi on Sunday to attend an international climate summit.

While in the Gulf emirate, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He also sat down with an unnamed senior United Arab Emirates official, and they talked about “regional issues and relations between the two countries, as well as the Iranian nuclear threat, its missile development program, its support of regional terrorism, and Iranian violence against regional interests,” according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement.

At the conclusion of his trip, Katz said, “I am excited to represent the interests of the State of Israel vis-à-vis the Gulf States here in Abu Dhabi. This represents a significant escalation in the relationship between Israel and countries in the region. Together with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, I will continue to promote the policy of normalization from power that we are leading, based on Israel’s capabilities in the fields of security and intelligence as well as in various civilian spheres.”

Related coverage

July 2, 2019 10:05 am
0

Unsurprisingly, Iran Exceeds Uranium Enrichment Limit Under 2015 Nuclear Deal. Now What?

JNS.org - Iran has exceeded the uranium enrichment limit under the 2015 nuclear deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Monday. Tzvi...

“I view this as one of my major challenges as minister of foreign affairs, and I intend to promote this policy in the future as well,” he added.

While Israel does not have official diplomatic relations with any countries in the Gulf region, recent years have seen growing behind-the-scenes ties, largely driven by cooperation against a common adversary — the Tehran regime.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.