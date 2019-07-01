Turkey’s Erdogan Says ‘Never Possible’ to Consider US Plan for Middle East: NTV

Monday, July 1st | 28 Sivan 5779

July 1, 2019 8:26 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, April 8, 2019. Photo: Maxim Shipenkov / Pool via Reuters / File.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was “never possible” for Turkey to positively consider the $50 billion US peace plan for the Middle East, broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

The White House last week outlined a $50 billion Middle East economic plan that would create a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, and fund a $5 billion transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.

Speaking to reporters after the G20 summit in Japan, Erdogan also said that the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey would hold a summit in July to discuss developments in Syria, NTV said.

