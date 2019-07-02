Digital Insights Firm Contentsquare Buys Israel’s Clicktale

Contentsquare, which provides insights into customers’ digital experiences, has acquired Israeli rival Clicktale for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Monday.

Contentsquare’s customers include AccorHotels, Sephora and Walmart while Clicktale serves clients such as Dell and T-Mobile. Together they will have 600 enterprise customers.

Their platforms provide e-commerce and digital teams an understanding of customer behavior on their app, mobile and web sites. The companies plan to release a combined platform later this year, Contentsquare CEO Jonathan Cherki said.

“Contentsquare and Clicktale are exceptionally compatible,” Clicktale CEO Shlomi Hagai said.

Research and development will be integrated and expanded with teams working in Paris and Tel Aviv. The combined company has more than 550 employees.

Contentsquare, with headquarters in New York and Paris, has raised $120 million in the last three years from Eurazeo, Canaan, Highland Europe and H14. Clicktale has raised $90 million and its investors, including investment firm KKR, will become investors in Contentsquare.