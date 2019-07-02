Tuesday, July 2nd | 29 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

Europeans Urge Iran to Abide by Nuclear Pact; Israel Says Preparing Military

At US Independence Day Party in Jerusalem, Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Keep ‘Open Mind’ on Trump Peace Plan

Massive Swarm of Jellyfish Heads for Israeli Waters

Adidas Twitter Account Tricked Into Posting Antisemitic Messages

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Netanyahu Says Trump Knew in Advance of Israel’s Iran Archive Mission

Protesters Block Major Road Junctions Across Israel After Ethiopian Teen Killed by Cop

Top Syrian Official Threatens Israel With Retaliation for Air Strikes

Israel Set to Launch Long-Awaited 5G Tender This Month

July 2, 2019 9:36 am
0

Digital Insights Firm Contentsquare Buys Israel’s Clicktale

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A screenshot from the Contentsquare website, annoucing its acquisition of Clicktale. Photo: Screenshot.

Contentsquare, which provides insights into customers’ digital experiences, has acquired Israeli rival Clicktale for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Monday.

Contentsquare’s customers include AccorHotels, Sephora and Walmart while Clicktale serves clients such as Dell and T-Mobile. Together they will have 600 enterprise customers.

Their platforms provide e-commerce and digital teams an understanding of customer behavior on their app, mobile and web sites. The companies plan to release a combined platform later this year, Contentsquare CEO Jonathan Cherki said.

“Contentsquare and Clicktale are exceptionally compatible,” Clicktale CEO Shlomi Hagai said.

Related coverage

July 2, 2019 5:12 pm
0

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

The Israeli CEO of a movie theater chain in the United Kingdom has been targeted with vulgar antisemitic abuse in...

Research and development will be integrated and expanded with teams working in Paris and Tel Aviv. The combined company has more than 550 employees.

Contentsquare, with headquarters in New York and Paris, has raised $120 million in the last three years from Eurazeo, Canaan, Highland Europe and H14. Clicktale has raised $90 million and its investors, including investment firm KKR, will become investors in Contentsquare.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.