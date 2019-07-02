Holocaust Survivor Calls for Ocasio-Cortez to Be Removed From Congress for Comments

The freshman congresswoman has come under fire for saying in an Instagram video a few weeks ago that the United States is “running concentration camps on our southern border,” in reference to the Trump administration’s policies regarding illegal immigrants.
Last week, Ocasio-Cortez rejected an invitation to tour Auschwitz—where an estimated 1.1. million people, almost all of them Jews, were killed—with Mosberg, who is the president of the organization From the Depths.
“Her statement is evil,” said Mosberg. “It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free. We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people. There’s no way you can compare.”