Holocaust Survivor Calls for Ocasio-Cortez to Be Removed From Congress for Comments

JNS.org – Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg accused US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday of “spreading antisemitism, hatred and stupidity” and called for her to be ousted from Congress.

“She should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading antisemitism, hatred and stupidity,” said Mosberg, 93. “The people on the border aren’t forced to be there; they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.”