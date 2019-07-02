Tuesday, July 2nd | 29 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

Europeans Urge Iran to Abide by Nuclear Pact; Israel Says Preparing Military

At US Independence Day Party in Jerusalem, Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Keep ‘Open Mind’ on Trump Peace Plan

Massive Swarm of Jellyfish Heads for Israeli Waters

Adidas Twitter Account Tricked Into Posting Antisemitic Messages

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Netanyahu Says Trump Knew in Advance of Israel’s Iran Archive Mission

Protesters Block Major Road Junctions Across Israel After Ethiopian Teen Killed by Cop

Top Syrian Official Threatens Israel With Retaliation for Air Strikes

Israel Set to Launch Long-Awaited 5G Tender This Month

July 2, 2019 9:37 am
0

Holocaust Survivor Calls for Ocasio-Cortez to Be Removed From Congress for Comments

avatar by JNS.org

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) at SXSW 2019. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg accused US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday of “spreading antisemitism, hatred and stupidity” and called for her to be ousted from Congress.

“She should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading antisemitism, hatred and stupidity,” said Mosberg, 93. “The people on the border aren’t forced to be there; they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.”

The freshman congresswoman has come under fire for saying in an Instagram video a few weeks ago that the United States is “running concentration camps on our southern border,” in reference to the Trump administration’s policies regarding illegal immigrants.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez rejected an invitation to tour Auschwitz—where an estimated 1.1. million people, almost all of them Jews, were killed—with Mosberg, who is the president of the organization From the Depths.

“Her statement is evil,” said Mosberg. “It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free. We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people. There’s no way you can compare.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.