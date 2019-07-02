Tuesday, July 2nd | 29 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

Europeans Urge Iran to Abide by Nuclear Pact; Israel Says Preparing Military

At US Independence Day Party in Jerusalem, Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Keep ‘Open Mind’ on Trump Peace Plan

Massive Swarm of Jellyfish Heads for Israeli Waters

Adidas Twitter Account Tricked Into Posting Antisemitic Messages

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Netanyahu Says Trump Knew in Advance of Israel’s Iran Archive Mission

Protesters Block Major Road Junctions Across Israel After Ethiopian Teen Killed by Cop

Top Syrian Official Threatens Israel With Retaliation for Air Strikes

Israel Set to Launch Long-Awaited 5G Tender This Month

July 2, 2019 10:02 am
0

Lebanon Demolishes Syrian Refugee Homes: Aid Agencies

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanese army soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 74th anniversary of Lebanon’s independence, in downtown Beirut, Nov. 22, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir.

Lebanese military units demolished at least 20 refugee homes early on Monday, a group of international aid agencies said, warning that they feared more demolitions would follow and that thousands of people including children could be affected.

The army did not immediately comment on the aid agencies’ statement, but a security source said the military had been carrying out checks to make sure refugee dwellings were sticking to regulations.

Lebanon is toughening its enforcement of rules governing the roughly 1 million Syrian refugees who constitute about a quarter of the tiny country’s population.

The small concrete huts in which many refugees live break rules against building semi-permanent structures in their informal camps, something some Lebanese fear would lead to their lasting settlement in the country.

Related coverage

July 2, 2019 10:05 am
0

Unsurprisingly, Iran Exceeds Uranium Enrichment Limit Under 2015 Nuclear Deal. Now What?

JNS.org - Iran has exceeded the uranium enrichment limit under the 2015 nuclear deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Monday. Tzvi...

In April the military ordered refugees to comply with those rules or face forcible demolitions, leading many to replace concrete walls with wood and plastic sheeting, though a large number of shelters were not altered.

“At 4.30 a.m. on July 1, military units moved into several camps in Arsal and demolished at least 20 homes,” said the group of agencies, which include Save the Children, Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“Depriving refugees of their already very basic shelter and leaving them out on the streets is not a solution. The demolitions in Arsal come in the context of deteriorating conditions for Syrian refugees, who in the past months have faced an increasingly coercive environment making their lives even harder,” the statement added.

Some Lebanese politicians have called for mass returns of refugees to Syria after fighting ended in many parts of the country over the past three years.

However, while some refugees have returned, many others appear reluctant to go back, with some citing fears of retribution or of a new upsurge in warfare.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.