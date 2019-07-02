Tuesday, July 2nd | 29 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

Europeans Urge Iran to Abide by Nuclear Pact; Israel Says Preparing Military

At US Independence Day Party in Jerusalem, Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Keep ‘Open Mind’ on Trump Peace Plan

Massive Swarm of Jellyfish Heads for Israeli Waters

Adidas Twitter Account Tricked Into Posting Antisemitic Messages

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Netanyahu Says Trump Knew in Advance of Israel’s Iran Archive Mission

Protesters Block Major Road Junctions Across Israel After Ethiopian Teen Killed by Cop

Top Syrian Official Threatens Israel With Retaliation for Air Strikes

Israel Set to Launch Long-Awaited 5G Tender This Month

July 2, 2019 9:49 am
0

Netanyahu Names Likud MK David Amsalem Communications Minister

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and coalition head David Amsalem during a faction meeting in the Knesset on Nov. 19, 2018. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that he was appointing Likud Knesset member David Amsalem as communications minister.

Amsalem, who serves as the coalition chairman, will replace Ayoub Kara, who resigned his post last week, a day after withdrawing his candidacy for the post of the Israeli ambassador to Egypt.

He has since implied in media interviews that he was pressured to do so by senior Likud officials, whom he accused of “waging a systematic smear campaign against me, aimed at undermining my position in the party and seeing me removed from the centers of power in the [Likud] movement.”

In a short statement issued on Monday, Amsalem thanked Netanyahu for the appointment, saying it was a “great privilege.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.