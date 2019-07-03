Israeli Private Hospital Chain Goes Digital

CTech – Israeli private hospital chain Assuta Medical Centers is transitioning its customer experience portals to a cloud computing platform by software company Salesforce.com, Assuta announced Monday. The project is estimated to cost “millions of dollars,” Assuta said. Deloitte Israel will oversee the digitization project.

Following the transition, all contact with patients will occur on the Salesforce-operated platform, which will allow all service providers and medical personnel to follow up and communicate with a patient.

Assuta performs around 100,000 surgical procedures and treats approximately 1.25 million patients annually across eight medical centers.