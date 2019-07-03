Wednesday, July 3rd | 30 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

MK Amir Peretz Wins Labor Party Leadership Race

136 Arrested, 111 Police Wounded During Riots Over Police Shooting of Young Israeli-Ethiopian Man

Walmart, Amazon Among Retailers Selling ‘Mein Kampf’ With Neo-Nazi Blurb

Democratic Candidate Klobuchar Won’t ‘Move US Embassy Back to Tel Aviv’

At Least 44 Killed as Air Strike Hits Libya Migrant Detention Center: UN

Virginia State Legislature Candidate Removes Facebook Concentration-Camp ‘Joke’

Despite Looming Brexit, This Israeli Firm Is Buying Up London Real Estate by the Pound

Exabeam Buys Israeli Cloud Security Firm SkyFormation

Negotiations With Germany Result in Increased Welfare for Holocaust Survivors, Payment for Surviving Spouse

Romania Finds ‘Many’ More Human Remains Near Site of Jewish Mass Grave

July 3, 2019 10:50 am
0

MK Amir Peretz Wins Labor Party Leadership Race

avatar by JNS.org

Member of Knesset Amir Peretz, left, with a Holocaust survivor in 2014. Photo: Maxine Dovere.

JNS.org – Despite the lowest voter turnout in the history of Labor party primaries, Knesset member Amir Peretz was chosen Tuesday to lead the once-powerful faction as it gears up for elections in September.

Just 46 percent of Labor’s 65,000 members voted in the primaries, down from 59 percent in July 2017. Voting was extended by an hour due to Ethiopian-Israeli demonstrations going on throughout the country on Tuesday.

When results were tallied, Peretz came out on top with 47 percent or approximately 14,000 votes, followed by 26.9 percent for MK Stav Shaffir and 26.3 percent for MK Itzik Shmuli.

“This is a very exciting evening for me and I feel the weight of my responsibility,” Peretz said after his win was announced. “This evening should bring hope to the hearts of all peace-loving citizens. I thank all those who supported me and the other candidates, Itzik Shmuli and Stav Shaffir, who are an important part of the leadership of this party and the next generation.”

“My blessings to @amirperetz for being elected in the Labor party primaries,” Blue and White party head Benny Gantz said on Twitter. “I wish him good luck in his position. I spoke to him earlier and we agreed to meet sometime soon.”

“Amir, I congratulate you on being elected chairman of the Labor party and the new path you have set out on,” former prime minister and newly-announced candidate Ehud Barak said. “I believe that we can do what is necessary and stand together, together with other forces, in order to bring Israel back on track.”

Peretz served as defense minister Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.