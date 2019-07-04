Jewish Protesters Shut Down Boston Traffic Over Migrant Detention Centers

JNS.org – More than 1,000 demonstrators, including Jewish ones, shut down traffic in Boston on Tuesday, some chanting the post-Holocaust rallying cry “Never again” to protest the reportedly horrific conditions at migrant detention centers in the United States.

The protesters marched from the New England Holocaust Memorial to the Suffolk County House of Correction, which consists of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

“Many of the demonstrators were young, wearing prayer shawls and head coverings, and drawing on lessons learned in Hebrew school and from relatives who survived the Holocaust to urge the Trump administration to ‘close the camps,’ ” reported The Boston Globe.

“When we grew up hearing the words ‘never again,’ it’s referring to a moment like this,” event co-organizer Michaela Caplan, 23, told the outlet.

“Show me what the Torah looks like,” tweeted prominent Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, sharing a then-breaking news post about the demonstration.