European Ambassadors Seek Insight From Israel on Coping With Global Migrant Crisis

JNS.org – Ambassadors to Israel from across Europe met with Israeli security and legal experts in Tel Aviv this week to gain insights on how to cope with the migrant crisis that has severely impacted Europe over the past decade.

The event was hosted by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), which presented its recent study delving into the legal, security and cultural implications of the crisis, titled “The Migration Wave into Europe: An Existential Dilemma.”

Session chairwoman Fiamma Nirenstein, who edited the study, told JNS that “the crisis is indeed existential for Europe, and this is precisely why ambassadors are searching for answers.” The Jewish state, she said, “deals with many of the same challenges, yet has prevailed in maintaining a clear national identity,” while at the same time securing its own security interests.

Nirenstein, a former Italian parliamentarian who emigrated to Israel in 2013 and is now a senior fellow at the JCPA, said that “Israel has proven that it can export its knowledge on how to deal with difficult problems such as terrorism. Europeans recognize this and are now inclined to hear whether Israel can provide useful insights into this new problem, which threatens the very nature of Europe as a continent with Western ideals.”

Discussion at the event was comprehensive, but calm—unusually so for a topic that has become hyper-charged across the European Union. Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, director of JCPA’s Project on Regional Middle East Developments and former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Research Division, addressed the security implications of the immigration wave.

Kuperwasser called out European governments for not properly dealing with the extremist organizations already operating in their countries, noting that indoctrination towards violent extremism is rampant in Islamic education in Europe, in the European prison system and among converts to Islam.

“We must improve intelligence and counter-terrorism practices,” he said, though noted that “much has been accomplished here already.”

Kuperwasser also warned against turning a blind eye to what he called “soft” radicalism. Issues that might not seem problematic now, he said, could become much more so in the future.

“Europe must say that it rejects all forms of radicalism, whether terrorism or softer forms of radicalism,” said the Mideast expert. As an example, Kuperwasser noted that many Muslims adhere to an Islamic doctrine that calls for them to be less aggressive while living under the sovereignty of non-Muslims, with the belief that they will later become rulers themselves.

“Just because they currently live as a minority in Europe,” he said, “does not mean that Muslims have given up the idea that Islam should one day be in the majority.”

Ethical principles at stake



Dr. Lars-Uwe Kettner, legal counselor to the German Embassy to Israel, said that Germany’s open policy on immigration is based on humanitarian considerations. “We took a strong stand towards human dignity,” he said. He noted, however, that the challenges Germany’s approach involves make it “very important that we stay in discussion with each other on these issues.”