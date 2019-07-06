Saturday, July 6th | 3 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yemen’s Houthis Attack Saudi Jizan Airport: Al-Masirah TV

Iran to Announce More Cuts to Nuclear Deal Commitments on Sunday

Iran to Lift Uranium Enrichment to Five Percent, Above Level in 2015 Deal: Official

Lebanon’s Aoun Affirms Post-Civil War Reconciliation, Amid New Tensions

UN Nuclear Watchdog’s Board to Hold Emergency Meeting on Iran at Request of US

5,000 Palestinians Riot on Israel-Gaza Frontier, Three Border-Crossers Detained

Eva Kor, Survivor of Mengele Experiments Who ‘Brought Light Into Darkness,’ Passes Away at Age 85

Boris Johnson: British Jews Among Immigrant Groups Who Have ‘Helped to Make Our National Culture’

Rabid French Antisemite Dieudonné Sentenced by Paris Court for Money Laundering, Tax Evasion

Israel Prison Service Set to Get First-Ever Female District Commander

July 6, 2019 2:52 pm
0

Iran to Lift Uranium Enrichment to Five Percent, Above Level in 2015 Deal: Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Iran nuclear program’s Arak heavy water reactor. Photo: Nanking2012 via Wikimedia Commons.

Iran will announce on Sunday that it will raise its uranium enrichment level to five percent, a concentration above the limit set by its 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, an Iranian official told Reuters.

“The main announcement tomorrow will be the increase of the level of enrichment to five percent percent from 3.67 percent that we agreed under the deal,” the official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported earlier that Iran’s senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi will announce more cuts in its commitments to the pact on Sunday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.