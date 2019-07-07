Monday, July 8th | 5 Tammuz 5779

July 7, 2019 8:02 pm
Leading Jewish Group Slams Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour for Claiming Jesus Was Palestinian

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Linda Sarsour, left, and Tamika Mallory during the Third Annual Women’s March in Washington, DC, Jan. 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts.

A leading Jewish group blasted anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour on Sunday after she falsely claimed that Jesus was a Palestinian.

Responding to a post about whether Jesus and Moses were “Middle Eastern,” Sarsour tweeted, “Jesus was Palestinian of Nazareth and is described in the Quran as being brown copper skinned with wooly hair.”

The area that is now Israel and the West Bank was referred to as the province of Judea at the time of Jesus’ birth, and was universally seen as the Jewish homeland.

According to the Gospels, Jesus was a practicing Jew until his death. Any Quranic description of him would have been written six centuries after he died.

In response to Sarsour’s claim, the official Twitter account of the American Jewish Committee tweeted, “Mentions of Judea in the New Testament: 48. Mentions of Palestine in the New Testament: 0.”

“Which makes sense,” said the group, “because the name ‘Palestine’ was only applied to the region by the Romans in 135 CE.”

“Try cracking a history book, Linda. It’ll blow your mind,” the group said.

Sarsour earlier appeared to attempt denying the existence of the Jewish nation altogether, implying Jews are solely a religious group, saying, “Palestinian is a nationality not a religion. Your point is not negated.”

She also asserted, “Jews lived with Palestinians in peaceful co-existence before there was a state of Israel.”

Under Muslim rule, Jews were second-class “dhimmis” by law and had to pay a tax to Muslim authorities, among other restrictive and discriminatory policies. Due to a policy of ethnic cleansing in the mid-20th century, there are now only a handful of Jews still living in Muslim countries.

Responding to another critic, Sarsour claimed of Jesus’ birthplace, “Bethlehem is in PALESTINE. The erasure is repulsive.”

Bethlehem was located in the province of Judea at the time of Jesus’ birth.

