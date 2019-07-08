Monday, July 8th | 5 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Jewish Group Slams Palestinian Authority Over Stepped-Up ‘Pay-to-Slay’ Policy

Pence at CUFI Summit: ‘Iran Should Not Confuse American Restraint With a Lack of American Resolve’

IDF Discovers Another Hamas Attack Tunnel Under Israel-Gaza Border

‘Disturbed’ Lead Singer David Draiman Slams ‘Unfair Amount of Unjustified Treatment’ Israel Faces From BDS Supporters

Baroness Tonge Pilloried at House of Lords Session She Initiated on Israel’s Treatment of Palestinian Children

Israeli Court Finds Palestinian Authority Liable for Second Intifada Terror Attacks

Iran’s Zarif Says There Won’t Be a Better Nuclear Deal Than 2015 Accord

Fury as Cartoonist Behind ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Image Receives Invite to White House Social Media Summit

Syrians Return to Their Home City by Lebanese Border in State-Organized Trip

Despite the Likud’s Best Efforts, Israel Still Headed to the Polls in September

July 8, 2019 1:08 pm
0

Iran’s Zarif Says There Won’t Be a Better Nuclear Deal Than 2015 Accord

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, Feb. 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Andreas Gebert / File.

World powers will not be able to negotiate a better deal with Iran than the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Iran‘s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday.

Iran threatened on Monday to restart deactivated centrifuges and ramp up its enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity as its next potential big moves away from the agreement that Washington abandoned last year.

“#B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal,” Zarif wrote, referring to the nuclear deal by its acronym, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they’re bizarrely urging Iran‘s full compliance. There’s a way out, but not with #B_Team in charge.”

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, and conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could goad Trump into a conflict with Tehran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.