Coldplay Lead Singer Chris Martin Visits Mixed Jewish-Arab Kindergartens in Israel

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin visited a network of mixed Jewish-Arab kindergartens in the Israeli city of Jaffa on Monday, i24 News reported.

Footage aired on Channel 12’s entertainment program, “Good Evening with Guy Pines,” showed the “Paradise” singer touring the Bustan Yafa bilingual kindergarten.

Martin was set to also tour the West Bank, spend the night in Jerusalem and leave Israel on Tuesday, according to the television show.

Martin in the past has donated to the non-profit organization “The Orchard of Abraham’s children,” which runs the network of coexistence kindergartens.