Thursday, July 11th | 8 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Far-Right Party Shaken by Rising Sway of Hardliner Hoecke

Canadian Birthright Participants Get Engaged at Western Wall

UN Set to Host Conference on Global Fight Against Terrorism

UK Prime Ministerial Candidate Boris Johnson: Labour Leader Corbyn’s Indulgence of Antisemitism ‘Reprehensible’

Turkey Rejects Greek, EU Claims That Drilling Off Cyprus Illegitimate

New Direct Tel Aviv-Seychelles Flight Route to Launch in November

UN Watchdog Demands Protection for Ex-Miss Iraq Who Is Being Threatened With Citizenship Revocation After Defending Israel

Robotaxis Are a Necessary Stepping Stone for Driverless Cars, Says Mobileye CEO

German Court Hands Life Sentence to Iraqi Over Jewish Teenager’s Rape-Murder

Trump Accuses Iran of Secret Nuclear Enrichment, Says Sanctions to Be Cranked Up ‘Substantially’

July 9, 2019 2:02 pm
0

Netanyahu in Message to Iran: Israeli Air Force ‘Can Reach Anywhere in the Middle East’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of an F-35 stealth fighter at the IAF’s Nevatim base, July 9, 2019. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited on Tuesday the IAF’s F-35 squadron — which is based at Nevatim in southern Israel — and met with top brass.

Standing in front of one of the stealth fighters, Netanyahu said, “Recently, Iran has been threatening the destruction of Israel. It would do well to remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and certainly Syria.”

On Monday, in remarks delivered via a video feed to the annual Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit in Washington, DC, the Israeli leader said Iran was “trying to lash out to reduce the pressure” it has been facing.

“They attack tankers, they down American drones, they’re firing missiles at their neighbors,” he noted. “It’s important to respond to these actions not by reducing the pressure, but by increasing the pressure.”

“We should stand up to Iran’s aggression now,” Netanyahu added. “And Europe should back the sanctions instituted by President Trump. We certainly did.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.