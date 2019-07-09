Netanyahu in Message to Iran: Israeli Air Force ‘Can Reach Anywhere in the Middle East’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited on Tuesday the IAF’s F-35 squadron — which is based at Nevatim in southern Israel — and met with top brass.

Standing in front of one of the stealth fighters, Netanyahu said, “Recently, Iran has been threatening the destruction of Israel. It would do well to remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and certainly Syria.”

On Monday, in remarks delivered via a video feed to the annual Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit in Washington, DC, the Israeli leader said Iran was “trying to lash out to reduce the pressure” it has been facing.

“They attack tankers, they down American drones, they’re firing missiles at their neighbors,” he noted. “It’s important to respond to these actions not by reducing the pressure, but by increasing the pressure.”

“We should stand up to Iran’s aggression now,” Netanyahu added. “And Europe should back the sanctions instituted by President Trump. We certainly did.”