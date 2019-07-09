Tuesday, July 9th | 6 Tammuz 5779

July 9, 2019 4:48 am
Palestinian Terrorists Take Credit for Death of an 89-Year Old Woman in Ashkelon

by Elder of Ziyon

Smoke trails rise as a rocket is launched from the southern Gaza Strip towards Israel on May 4, 2019. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90.

The Times of  Israel reports:

A woman who was badly hurt while running to a bomb shelter in southern Israel in May during an onslaught of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip died of her injuries Sunday.

Rivkah Jamil, 89, of Ashkelon fell and injured her spine while seeking cover from the projectiles and was hospitalized in serious condition.

With her death in Barzilai Hospital on Sunday, the death toll from the weekend of intense fire two months ago climbed to five, the highest casualty rate for Israel since the 2014 Gaza war, which began exactly five years ago.

Most Arab media outlets reported this story accurately — an elderly woman who fell while trying to reach a bomb shelter, and who died because she never recovered from her resultant injuries.

But Palestine Today, the media arm of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, did not. Here is how they reported the story:

Israeli medical sources announced on Sunday that settler Rivkah Jamil died at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon after being wounded by shelling of the Quds Brigades of the occupied city of Ashkelon during the Battle of Bahr al-Badr on May 5.

The newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” said that the number of dead Zionists rose to 5 during the latest round of escalation, after the death of the settler “Rivkah Jamil” from her wounds after the rocket attacks on the city of Ashkelon.

It is worth mentioning that the Al-Quds Brigades and the Palestinian resistance claimed responsibility for the bombing of cities and Zionist settlements with hundreds of rockets and missiles, including the Badr 3 missile, which was introduced during the Battle of the Al-Badr, which targeted the cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, and caused considerable material damage to Zionist property and houses.

They are proud that they can add another “Zionist settler” to their trophy case. They also claim that she was injured by their rockets directly, and do not mention that this was an 89-year old woman.

There is no honor in an elderly woman dying from a fall, but Islamic Jihad believes that there is great honor in killing Zionist “occupiers” — including elderly civilians, since they tell their people that there is no such thing as an Israeli who is not an “illegal settler.”

I’ve tried an experiment by tweeting to Palestine Today in Arabic about how they are proud of the death of an 89-year old woman who fell. I’m curious if they will respond.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

