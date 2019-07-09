Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepted a Yemeni Houthi Drone Launched at Kingdom: SPA

Tuesday, July 9th | 6 Tammuz 5779

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they attend a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, March 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Khaled Abdullah.

The Saudi-led military coalition spokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The drone has not achieved its targets,” a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

