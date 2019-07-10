Canadian Birthright Participants Get Engaged at Western Wall

A young man on a Birthright trip chose to propose to his girlfriend at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Mike David proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie Karl at the Wall in front of friends from the Birthright trip, with the moment caught on video and posted by the Israeli news site Mako.

The couple come from Montreal, and Stephanie is a convert to Judaism who came to the Western Wall to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah.

The video shows David getting down on one knee and producing a ring. After Karl accepts his proposal the two embrace.

Following the proposal, Karl went to read from the Torah in her Bat Mitzvah ceremony.

Watch the video below (via Mako):