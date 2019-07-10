Immigration to Israel Up in 2018, With More Russians, Fewer French Arriving

JNS.org – A total of 28,099 new immigrants arrived in Israel in 2018, an increase of 6.6 percent compared to 2017, according to statistics published Tuesday by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

According to the data, over two-thirds (67.7 percent) of the new immigrants who arrived in Israel in 2018 came from the former Soviet Union, primarily Russia and Ukraine. Another nine percent came from the United States, and 8.7 percent were from France.