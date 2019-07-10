Wednesday, July 10th | 7 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Far-Right Party Shaken by Rising Sway of Hardliner Hoecke

Canadian Birthright Participants Get Engaged at Western Wall

UN Set to Host Conference on Global Fight Against Terrorism

UK Prime Ministerial Candidate Boris Johnson: Labour Leader Corbyn’s Indulgence of Antisemitism ‘Reprehensible’

Turkey Rejects Greek, EU Claims That Drilling Off Cyprus Illegitimate

New Direct Tel Aviv-Seychelles Flight Route to Launch in November

UN Watchdog Demands Protection for Ex-Miss Iraq Who Is Being Threatened With Citizenship Revocation After Defending Israel

Robotaxis Are a Necessary Stepping Stone for Driverless Cars, Says Mobileye CEO

German Court Hands Life Sentence to Iraqi Over Jewish Teenager’s Rape-Murder

Trump Accuses Iran of Secret Nuclear Enrichment, Says Sanctions to Be Cranked Up ‘Substantially’

July 10, 2019 10:06 am
0

Turkey Warns United States Against Harmful Steps Over Russian S-400s

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view shows a new S-400 ‘Triumph’ surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia, March 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Vitaly Nevar / File.

Turkey called on the United States on Wednesday to avoid steps harmful to bilateral relations after the US State Department spokeswoman reiterated Ankara would face “real and negative consequences” for acquiring Russian S-400 defense systems.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the comments by the State Department’s Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday were not in line with the spirit and content of talks between presidents of the two countries at the G20 summit last month.

“We invite the US side to avoid taking wrong steps, excluding diplomacy and dialogue, that will harm relations,” spokesman Hami Aksoy said, adding Ankara had still not received a response to its proposal to set up a working group to look into the impact of the S-400 purchase.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting President Donald Trump in Osaka that the United States did not plan to impose sanctions on Ankara for buying the S-400s, which he said would arrive in the first half of July. Trump said Turkey had not been treated fairly but did not rule out sanctions.

Related coverage

July 10, 2019 4:34 pm
0

German Far-Right Party Shaken by Rising Sway of Hardliner Hoecke

Scores of senior members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party condemned on Wednesday the rising influence of a...

The United States says the S-400s are not compatible with NATO’s defense network and could compromise its Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, an aircraft Turkey is helping to build and planning to buy.

Turkey could face expulsion from the F-35 program and other US sanctions if it goes ahead with the S-400 delivery. Washington has already halted training of Turkish pilots in the United States on the aircraft.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.