UN Set to Host Conference on Global Fight Against Terrorism

The UN is set to host a conference next year “aimed at developing new steps in the fight against global terrorism,” the Israeli UN Mission said on Wednesday.

The initiative is being led by UN Deputy Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov.

The event will be attended by terror victims from 121 countries.

“The UN understands that terrorism is not just part of the Middle East, but rather a global threat that must be dealt with in a wide range of tools and swift force,” Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon said. “We thank Deputy Secretary-General Voronkov for his contribution to the struggle against terror, and we will ensure that Israel’s experience will be reflected in the conference.”