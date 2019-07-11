Netanyahu Meets With Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday ahead of running again for his previous role, from which he was ousted in May.

During his tenure, Kurz was known to be staunch advocate of Israel and spoke out against antisemitism.

“I am delighted to see you again, Sebastian. You have been a tremendous friend of the State of Israel, a champion of fighting anti-Semitism, a great leader for Austria,” said Netanyahu. “It’s good to see you again, back in Jerusalem. You are warmly welcomed as a friend.”

“It’s always good to be here,” replied Kurz, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence. “Thank you for taking time, for giving us an overview about Israel and the region, and the challenges you have in the region.”