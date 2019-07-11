Thursday, July 11th | 8 Tammuz 5779

July 11, 2019 10:26 am
Netanyahu: There Will Be No More Settlement Evictions

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud Party head Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media at the Knesset on May 27, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday declared his commitment to the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu was speaking at an event marking the 4oth anniversary of the Samaria Regional Council, held in the town of Revava.

“Accept my commitment,” said Netanyahu, “it doesn’t come with a time limit: We won’t let any community in the land of Israel be uprooted in the name of a diplomatic plan. We don’t uproot people—we’re done with that nonsense. Israel under my leadership hasn’t and won’t repeat the mistakes of the past.

“The fact that we are on these ridges lets us protect the entire country and allows us to ensure safety and stability in the area. Were Samaria not in our hands, every place [in Israel] would be in clear and imminent danger. These are our central principles. This is our homeland and country. We will continue to develop and build it.”

The prime minister also sought to alleviate concerns that Israel will be pressured to withdraw from parts of Judea and Samaria within the framework of a future diplomatic proposal.

“I won’t allow any community to be uprooted. The IDF will continue to control all the ground west of the Jordan [River], including the Jordan Valley,” he vowed.

“I also don’t differentiate between the large settlement blocs and isolated communities. Any such place of settlement is Israeli as far as I’m concerned. I am currently working to secure international recognition of these principles,” he added.

