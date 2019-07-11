Thursday, July 11th | 8 Tammuz 5779

July 11, 2019 11:08 am
The Bottle Cap Challenge Kicks Off Israeli Campaign Season

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak takes the Bottle Cap Challenge in an election video posted on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

CTech – In nine weeks, Israel’s citizens will once again trudge to the polls, just five months after April’s election ended in a stalemate. Israel’s politicians, meanwhile, have found a new way to take the edge off, or more accurately take the cap off, the current campaign season: the viral bottle cap challenge.

The bottle cap challenge went viral on July 1, after action movie star Jason Statham posted a video of himself on Instagram unscrewing a water bottle with a roundhouse kick without knocking over the bottle itself. The video has been viewed over 20 million times at the time of writing, giving rise to the bottle cap challenge, which calls on people, mostly celebrities, to film themselves removing caps from water bottles in increasingly creative ways. Celebrities that have taken part in the challenge include Mariah CareyJustin Bieber, and Ryan Reynolds. Two of Israel’s leading politicians are the latest entrants to the fray.

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, who announced his return to Israeli politics last month, tweeted his own video of the bottle cap challenge Tuesday, aiming a taunt at Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Bibi, I am challenging you.”

In his challenge video, Barak said, “Bibi, drink something. Relax. We’ve just started.”

The following day, former minister of finance Yair Lapid, who joined former Israeli military chief of staff Benny Gantz in February to found the centrist Blue and White party, which gained 35 seats in Israel’s April election, tweeted his own rendition, saying, “I rose to the water bottle challenge.”

Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted a parody video Wednesday that combined Barak and Lapid’s challenges, reminding viewers of the importance of drinking between eight and 12 liters of water per day, and of leaving out some water for stray cats as well. After poking fun at his two political opponents, the video concluded with the slogan, “Netanyahu. Proven leadership.”

