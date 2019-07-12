Friday, July 12th | 9 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Has Reduced Its Forces in Syria, Nasrallah Says

Amid Heightened Gaza Tensions, Rocket Strikes Southern Israel

Widely-Respected Jewish Journalist Lucette Lagnado Dies at Age 62

Muslim Paramedic Tells Guests at Jewish Wedding in Israel How He Saved Bride’s Life After Car Crash

Paris Suburb Where 2014 Antisemitic Riot Occurred Launches New Tolerance Initiative Cautiously Welcomed by Local Jews

VP Pence After Surprise Visit to Site of California Synagogue Shooting: ‘No One Should Fear in a House of Worship’

The Sad Rejection of Ben-Gurion’s Vision

Why Is There a Double Standard for Regimes That Deny the Holocaust?

Tel Aviv Restaurant Goes Biblical

For Bastille Day, Examining French Comedian Dieudonné’s Nonstop Crusade Against Israel and America

July 12, 2019 10:41 am
0

Firefly Aerospace, Israel Aerospace Reach Agreement for US Commercialization of Lunar Lander Technology

avatar by JNS.org

“Beresheet” was loaded into a shipping container on Jan. 17, 2019, in Israel to be flown to Florida ahead of SpaceIL’s historic mission to the moon, scheduled for mid-February. Photo: Tomer Levi.

JNS.org – Firefly Aerospace Inc., a manufacturer of economical and dependable launch vehicles, spacecraft and in-space services, announced on Tuesday that it has signed an intellectual property and engineering support agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for technology based on its “Beresheet” lunar spacecraft.

Firefly, based in Texas, is one of the nine companies selected by NASA to participate in the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program to deliver science payloads to the surface of the moon.

A payload is a vehicle that can include passengers, scientific experiments or instruments and other equipment.

“Firefly is excited to partner with IAI in architecting a complete lunar science mission for NASA’s CLPS initiative. IAI’s culture of engineering innovation and bold vision make our partnership a perfect solution for America as the nation realizes its return to the moon,” said Firefly CEO Tom Markusic. “This agreement with IAI will allow Firefly to build on our momentum and expand our lunar capabilities by creating a US-built version of IAI’s historic lunar lander. Having access to flight proven lunar lander technology and the expertise of IAI engineers makes Firefly well-placed to gain a foothold in the cislunar market.”

“The experience gained in the ‘Beresheet’ moon mission co-developed with SpaceIL puts IAI at the forefront of lunar lander technology, and enables us to undertake additional lunar missions with proven technology and significant engineering experience and know-how,” said Boaz Levi, executive vice president and general manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group.

“We are proud to partner with Firefly Aerospace and offer NASA our experience in rapid and affordable lunar missions, including all lessons learned from the ‘Beresheet’ endeavor,” he continued. “We see in Firefly a similar mix of courage and technological knowledge that fits the IAI spirit and will drive us to the moon quickly and robustly. This is an additional badge of honor to the Israeli space industry, which IAI, Israel Space House, leads.”

However, SpaceIL announced last month that it will not make a second attempt to successfully land on the moon and instead seek a new challenge.

Israel nearly became the fourth country, following the United States, China and Russia, to successfully land a craft on the moon with “Beresheet,” save for a last-minute issue with its main engine just before touchdown in mid-April that caused it to crash into the lunar surface.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.