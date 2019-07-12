Saturday, July 13th | 10 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Has Reduced Its Forces in Syria, Nasrallah Says

Amid Heightened Gaza Tensions, Rocket Strikes Southern Israel

Widely-Respected Jewish Journalist Lucette Lagnado Dies at Age 62

Muslim Paramedic Tells Guests at Jewish Wedding in Israel How He Saved Bride’s Life After Car Crash

Paris Suburb Where 2014 Antisemitic Riot Occurred Launches New Tolerance Initiative Cautiously Welcomed by Local Jews

VP Pence After Surprise Visit to Site of California Synagogue Shooting: ‘No One Should Fear in a House of Worship’

The Sad Rejection of Ben-Gurion’s Vision

Why Is There a Double Standard for Regimes That Deny the Holocaust?

Tel Aviv Restaurant Goes Biblical

For Bastille Day, Examining French Comedian Dieudonné’s Nonstop Crusade Against Israel and America

July 12, 2019 4:34 pm
0

Hezbollah Has Reduced Its Forces in Syria, Nasrallah Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man smokes a hookah as he watches Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah speak on television inside a coffee shop in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, July 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ali Hashisho.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has cut down its forces in Syria as fighting died down though it still has fighters all over the country, its leader said on Friday.

“There are no regions in Syria that we have fully emptied out, but there is no need for the numbers to stay the same,” Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview with Hezbollah‘s Al-Manar TV. “We have reduced the forces based on the needs of the current situation.”

The heavily-armed, Iran-backed Shi’ite movement has played a vital role in helping President Bashar al-Assad’s military reclaim much of Syria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.