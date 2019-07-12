Saturday, July 13th | 10 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Has Reduced Its Forces in Syria, Nasrallah Says

Amid Heightened Gaza Tensions, Rocket Strikes Southern Israel

Widely-Respected Jewish Journalist Lucette Lagnado Dies at Age 62

Muslim Paramedic Tells Guests at Jewish Wedding in Israel How He Saved Bride’s Life After Car Crash

Paris Suburb Where 2014 Antisemitic Riot Occurred Launches New Tolerance Initiative Cautiously Welcomed by Local Jews

VP Pence After Surprise Visit to Site of California Synagogue Shooting: ‘No One Should Fear in a House of Worship’

The Sad Rejection of Ben-Gurion’s Vision

Why Is There a Double Standard for Regimes That Deny the Holocaust?

Tel Aviv Restaurant Goes Biblical

For Bastille Day, Examining French Comedian Dieudonné’s Nonstop Crusade Against Israel and America

July 12, 2019 8:54 am
0

US Conference to Host Victims of Religious Persecution

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A crowd watches the funeral of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the sole fatality of the shooting at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California, April 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / John Gastaldo.

The US State Department said on Thursday it would host a conference in Washington next week to highlight the problem of religious persecution, and has invited victims of recent attacks at a synagogue in San Diego, mosques in New Zealand and an Easter Day bombing in Sri Lanka.

US ambassador for religious freedom, Sam Brownback, told reporters the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom will include more than a dozen government ministers. He said he hoped countries, which he declined to identify, would sign a US statement calling for an end to religious persecution.

Speakers will include Nobel laureate Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi woman held as a sex slave by Islamic State militants; and American evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson, who was freed after two years of detention in Turkey. Attendees will include Rohingya Muslim representatives who have fled a campaign by Myanmar’s military against them.

“We hope that this will stir actions. Ultimately, we’re after a grassroots movement,” Brownback said.

Related coverage

July 12, 2019 2:54 pm
0

Widely-Respected Jewish Journalist Lucette Lagnado Dies at Age 62

The veteran Jewish journalist Lucette Lagnado has passed away, it was announced on Thursday. The death of Lagnado at the age...

“Over 70 percent of the world lives in a religious-restrictive environment, and many cases, unfortunately, a deadly environment.”

Officials from “like-minded” countries have been invited to attend, he said.

Asked whether these include Myanmar, Brownback said, “We wouldn’t put them in either the category of like-minded or aspirational at this point in time.”

The United Nations has estimated that some 730,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh amid a military crackdown against the Muslim minority. The country’s army chief has denied any systematic persecution of the Rohingya, saying forces have carried out legitimate counterinsurgency operations.

The Trump administration has highlighted rights abuses against China’s Muslim minority in Xinjiang and threatened to impose sanctions against companies and officials linked to China’s crackdown.

Brownback said he was encouraged by the “positive direction” of countries such as Uzbekistan, where he said 13,000 political and religious prisoners had been released from jail and the government had registered some churches.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.