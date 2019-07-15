Monday, July 15th | 12 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli and Palestinian Businessmen Tour Dead Sea Region

On the Menu Soon, Thanks to an Israeli Startup: Lab-Grown Steak for Eco-Conscious Diners

Over Four Million Tourists Spent Nearly $6 Billion in Israel in 2018

Israeli Researchers Discover Gene Manipulation Method to Help Reduce Cow Flatulence and Its Impact on Global Climate Change

UK Police Identify Suspect Behind Leaked Envoy Memos: Sunday Times

Trump Tells Democratic Congresswomen to ‘Go Back’ to ‘Fix’ Countries They Came From

Report: Hamas Trying to Trick IDF Soldiers Via Whatsapp

Two More F-35 ‘Adir’ Fighter Jets Touch Down in Israel, Bringing the Total to 16

Israel Social Impact Bond to Help Bedouins in Maths Studies

France Says It Has Not Had Satisfactory Response From Iran Over Fate of Dual National Adelkhah

July 15, 2019 12:24 pm
0

Israeli and Palestinian Businessmen Tour Dead Sea Region

avatar by JNS.org

Members of a joint Israeli-Palestinian delegation that toured the Dead Sea region on July 9, 2019. Photo: Judea-Samaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

JNS.org – Israeli and Palestinian businessmen toured the Dead Sea region on Tuesday with the aim of building on the seeds of mutual cooperation planted during last month’s “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop in Bahrain.

Participating in the tour were founder and president of the Judea-Samaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JS Chamber) Avi Zimmerman; Palestinian businessman and JS Chamber Co-Founder Ashraf Jabari; Megilot Regional Council head Arie Kohen; the council’s tourism and culture branch director, Orit Hershtig; and a number of local Israeli and Palestinian business leaders.

Throughout the day the delegation visited the Beit Ha’arava plant, the Kalia beach, the Minus 430 Gallery and the “Biankini” Moroccan restaurant.

“We are engaging with numerous business models that expand cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian business communities,” Avi Zimmerman said. “We thank all those who have helped make this tour happen as well as those who are leading strategic collaborations with the JS Chamber.”

Related coverage

July 15, 2019 9:56 am
0

Report: Hamas Trying to Trick IDF Soldiers Via Whatsapp

JNS.org - Hamas operatives are attempting to use the messaging application Whatsapp to lure Israeli soldiers into providing sensitive information,...

Jabari, who attended the Bahrain workshop, said, “The meeting today is a direct continuation of the economic workshop in Bahrain as well as the continued efforts of the JS Chamber to promote cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian businessmen. Meetings like the one that took place today give us the ability to expand our practical measures and our joint business ventures in the region. ”

According to Megilot Regional Council head Arie Kohen, the Dead Sea area is “a bridge between countries, cultures and religions. We are proud to be an international region, enabling real partnerships in tourism, employment and commerce. We will promote every initiative that will connect to the vision that we live every day.”

The tour took place less than a month after the US-sponsored “Peace to Prosperity” workshop in Bahrain. Jabari led a delegation of over a dozen Palestinian businessmen at the workshop who sought to discuss ways of advancing business opportunities for the Palestinian population.

The delegation’s members received a litany of threats for violating the Palestinian Authority’s boycott of the workshop. Upon their return, one of the delegation’s members, Saleh Abu Mayaleh, was arrested and released only after US pressure. PA policemen arrived at the house of another participant in the delegation who has since been in hiding from the PA.

The first Israeli-Palestinian Economic Forum was held in Jerusalem in February of this year and was organized by both the US Israel Education Association and the JS Chamber. Israeli regional heads of council and dozens of Palestinian mukhtars (village leaders) from the West Bank participated with the intention of promoting cooperation at the local and municipal levels. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who addressed the forum, said in his speech that “political solutions are important, but pieces of paper are not creating peace, relations create peace, investments create peace, friendships create peace, this is the peace that will last, that is the kind of peace that is sustainable.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.