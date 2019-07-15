Israeli President Hails Cooperation With South Korea During Seoul Visit

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met in Seoul on Monday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Rivlin tweeted, “Israel and Korea have much in common. This morning, meeting President Moon @moonriver365, I said that as we face the Industrial Revolution 4.0, we can turn the challenges we face into opportunities by working together. To ever greater cooperation!”

The Israeli president also visited the headquarters of the Hyundai Motor Company on Monday. He noted that “cooperation with Israeli start-ups is already creating incredible innovations.”

“By working together we will do even more to create safer and smarter transport,” Rivlin added.

Rivlin was joined on his trip by a delegation of Israeli business officials.