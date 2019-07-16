HBO Releases Trailer for Series Based on Kidnapping, Murder of 3 Israeli Teens Before 2014 Gaza War

HBO released on Monday the first trailer for its new series “Our Boys,” based on the events surrounding the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers by Hamas operatives, one of the events that led the outbreak of the 2014 Gaza war.

“Our Boys” tells the story of the killing of Naftali Frenkel, 16, Gilad Shaer, 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, the outrage of the Israeli public after their bodies were found, and the subsequent murder of Palestinian teenager Muhammad Abu Khdeir from eastern Jerusalem, who was found dead on the western outskirts of the city.

The trailer opens with the playing of a panic-stricken phone call to the police by Shaer as he, Frenkel and Yifrah were held captive in the back of a car.

The ten-episode series was created by three Israeli directors, filmed in Israel, and co-produced by Israel’s Keshet Studios. It will be HBO’s first show that will be spoken in Hebrew and Arabic only, according to i24News. The series will be released on August 12.

Related coverage DC Suburb Reschedules Showing of Anti-Israel Film Narrated by Roger Waters JNS.org - After postponing a screening of an anti-Israel documentary narrated by pro-BDS activist and former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters,...

Watch the trailer for “Our Boys” below: