Navigation App Waze to Add Female Pronouns Option in Israel

July 16, 2019 11:06 am
avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Uri Levine, co-founder and president of the company that developed the Israeli traffic crowdsourcing app Waze, speaks during The Second Jerusalem International Tourism Summit. Photo: Flash 90.

CTech – Alphabet-owned navigation app developer Waze announced on Monday two new features to be rolled out in Israel. The first is the addition of a female pronouns option to navigation voice “Sivan,” one of five voices currently available in Hebrew. The new feature will be available as of July 21, the company said.

The second feature Waze revealed, available since Monday, is a toll pricing feature that is already available in the US. The new feature notifies users of any fees when calculating a route, enabling better and more economic planning.

Founded in 2008, Tel Aviv-based Waze develops an app that uses crowdsourced data to offer real-time navigation directions and notify users of road closures, traffic jams, police presence, speed cameras, and other traffic alerts based on location. The company reports over 110 million monthly active users. In 2013, Google acquired Waze for $1.3 billion.

