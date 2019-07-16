UK PM Candidate Johnson: Labour Party Leader Corbyn Guilty of Antisemitism

The frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Monday that the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, was guilty of antisemitism.

“I think by condoning antisemitism the way he does, I’m afraid he’s effectively culpable of that vice,” Johnson told a leadership debate organised by The Sun newspaper and TalkRadio.

The Labour Party has battled accusations of antisemitism since 2016 and Corbyn — a veteran campaigner for Palestinian rights — as well as other senior party officials have been accused of failing to take decisive action to deal with it.

“Jeremy Corbyn is implacably opposed to antisemitism in all its forms and has campaigned against it throughout his life,” a Labour Party spokesperson said, calling Johnson’s comments “baseless.”