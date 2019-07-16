Tuesday, July 16th | 13 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former CNN Commentator Mark Lamont Hill Tells Progressive Gathering That Major US News Outlets Are ‘Zionist’ Organizations

HBO Releases Trailer for Series Based on Kidnapping, Murder of 3 Israeli Teens Before 2014 Gaza War

Israeli NGO Petitions Gibraltar Court to Sell Seized Iranian Tanker to Pay Off Terror Judgment

French Jews Vow to Appeal Paris Court’s Ruling That Antisemitic Murderer of Sarah Halimi Is ‘Unfit’ For Criminal Trial

Israeli Military Said to Be Making Significant Progress in Shoring Up Gaza Border Defenses

Top Jewish Groups Condemn Trump Over Comments Targeting Minority Congresswomen

Britain Plans Additional Warship Presence in Gulf

Israeli Candy Maker Carmit Wants to Hemp Up Its Chocolates

Navigation App Waze to Add Female Pronouns Option in Israel

Archaeologists Find Fabled Crusader Moat Outside Jerusalem’s Old City Walls

July 16, 2019 8:36 am
0

UK PM Candidate Johnson: Labour Party Leader Corbyn Guilty of Antisemitism

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain’s Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Wyboston, July 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Peter Nicholls.

The frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Monday that the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, was guilty of antisemitism.

“I think by condoning antisemitism the way he does, I’m afraid he’s effectively culpable of that vice,” Johnson told a leadership debate organised by The Sun newspaper and TalkRadio.

The Labour Party has battled accusations of antisemitism since 2016 and Corbyn — a veteran campaigner for Palestinian rights — as well as other senior party officials have been accused of failing to take decisive action to deal with it.

“Jeremy Corbyn is implacably opposed to antisemitism in all its forms and has campaigned against it throughout his life,” a Labour Party spokesperson said, calling Johnson’s comments “baseless.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.