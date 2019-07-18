Israel ‘Stands at the Forefront of Innovation,’ UN Envoy Says at Sustainable Technology Event

Israel’s UN Mission held a showcase on Wednesday to draw attention to the country’s innovation in technology and other fields.

The gathering, which was attended by government representatives, UN officials and figures from Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, was intended to coincide with UN Development Week, which features a series of events on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event, which was moderated by Israeli actress Noa Tishby, highlighted companies like NUFiltration, which uses technology to purify drinking water, and Hilico, which displayed a device for capturing rainwater.

Also present was Israel’s agency for international development, MASHAV, which presented its work on development across the globe. In addition, SupPlant, Rashi Foundation, Social Finance Israel, and SmartWater took part in the goings-on.

Before the event, Israeli Minister for Environmental Protection Ze’ev Elkin presented a report to the UN on Israel’s progress toward SDGs.

Later, Elkin said, “We are celebrating an event that combines Israeli innovation with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.”

“At the event, I represented the government as the minister of environmental protection — an evolving field, innovative and contemporary field that touches on the lives of all of us — as well as a connection to Jerusalem and our heritage, a role that may be surprising to hear, but there was a minister for Jerusalem as far back as 2,700 years ago, as evidenced by an ancient stamp I presented to the UN,” he noted.

“As minister, I bring together the glorious past and the promising and innovative future,” Elkin said.

“At the Israeli event we held at the United Nations, we presented innovative Israeli companies that also solve old problems,” he added. “These companies change reality from a social, technological, agricultural and environmental perspective. This is Israel’s contribution to the advancement and implementation of narrowing gaps — in Israel and around the world.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon delivered a message to the event’s attendees, saying, “What you have seen today is only the beginning. Israel stands at the forefront of innovation and is ready to continue sharing our knowledge with the nations of the world.”