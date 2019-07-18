Friday, July 19th | 16 Tammuz 5779

Trump Says US Navy ‘Destroyed’ Iranian Drone in Gulf

Jewish Groups Mark 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Community Center Bombing, Call for Perpetrators to Face Justice

Netanyahu: Israel Will Deliver ‘Crushing Blow’ in Any Future War With Hezbollah

US Places Sanctions on International Network Linked to Iran’s Nuclear Program

At Religious Freedom Summit in DC, Israeli FM Decries ‘Alarming Rise on Antisemitism’ Around World

BBC Special on Circumcision Draws Mixed Reaction From UK Jewish Group

Netanyahu: ‘We’ve Turned Israel Into a Rising Global Power’

Greenblatt: Israel is the Victim in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Bruised but Driven, Netanyahu Becomes Israel’s Longest-Serving PM

July 18, 2019 1:54 pm
0

Israel ‘Stands at the Forefront of Innovation,’ UN Envoy Says at Sustainable Technology Event

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A UN event showcasing Israeli sustainable development technology, July 17, 2019. Photo: Israeli UN Mission.

Israel’s UN Mission held a showcase on Wednesday to draw attention to the country’s innovation in technology and other fields.

The gathering, which was attended by government representatives, UN officials and figures from Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, was intended to coincide with UN Development Week, which features a series of events on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event, which was moderated by Israeli actress Noa Tishby, highlighted companies like NUFiltration, which uses technology to purify drinking water, and Hilico, which displayed a device for capturing rainwater.

Also present was Israel’s agency for international development, MASHAV, which presented its work on development across the globe. In addition, SupPlant, Rashi Foundation, Social Finance Israel, and SmartWater took part in the goings-on.

Before the event, Israeli Minister for Environmental Protection Ze’ev Elkin presented a report to the UN on Israel’s progress toward SDGs.

Later, Elkin said, “We are celebrating an event that combines Israeli innovation with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.”

“At the event, I represented the government as the minister of environmental protection — an evolving field, innovative and contemporary field that touches on the lives of all of us — as well as a connection to Jerusalem and our heritage, a role that may be surprising to hear, but there was a minister for Jerusalem as far back as 2,700 years ago, as evidenced by an ancient stamp I presented to the UN,” he noted.

“As minister, I bring together the glorious past and the promising and innovative future,” Elkin said.

“At the Israeli event we held at the United Nations, we presented innovative Israeli companies that also solve old problems,” he added. “These companies change reality from a social, technological, agricultural and environmental perspective. This is Israel’s contribution to the advancement and implementation of narrowing gaps — in Israel and around the world.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon delivered a message to the event’s attendees, saying, “What you have seen today is only the beginning. Israel stands at the forefront of innovation and is ready to continue sharing our knowledge with the nations of the world.”

