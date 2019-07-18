Thursday, July 18th | 15 Tammuz 5779

July 18, 2019 10:30 am
0

Omar to Introduce Pro-BDS Resolution in House

avatar by JNS.org

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jim Bourg / File.

JNS.org – US Rep. Ilhan Omar said that she plans to introduce a resolution this week in support of the anti-Israel BDS movement, reported Al-Monitor on Tuesday.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our first amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” the congresswoman told the outlet. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

Since entering Congress in January, Omar has made multiple antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks.

In February, she accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the largest pro-Israel lobbying organization, of paying members of Congress to back Israel, saying it was “all about the Benjamins.”

The following month, she pointed fingers at her “Jewish colleagues” for attacking her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for labeling their criticisms as anti-Israel because of the Muslim faith of the two congresswomen, in addition to slamming her critics regarding “the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

This led to the passing of a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning antisemitism and other forms of hatred that did not call out Omar by name.

