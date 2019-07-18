Thursday, July 18th | 15 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Says US Navy ‘Destroyed’ Iranian Drone in Gulf

Jewish Groups Mark 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Community Center Bombing, Call for Perpetrators to Face Justice

Netanyahu: Israel Will Deliver ‘Crushing Blow’ in Any Future War With Hezbollah

US Places Sanctions on International Network Linked to Iran’s Nuclear Program

Israel ‘Stands at the Forefront of Innovation,’ UN Envoy Says at Sustainable Technology Event

At Religious Freedom Summit in DC, Israeli FM Decries ‘Alarming Rise on Antisemitism’ Around World

BBC Special on Circumcision Draws Mixed Reaction From UK Jewish Group

Netanyahu: ‘We’ve Turned Israel Into a Rising Global Power’

Greenblatt: Israel is the Victim in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Bruised but Driven, Netanyahu Becomes Israel’s Longest-Serving PM

July 18, 2019 10:22 am
0

Oregon Enacts Law Requiring Public Schools to Teach Holocaust Education

avatar by JNS.org

The state capitol in Salem, Oregon. Photo: Wikipedia.

JNS.org – Oregon public schools will be required to teach students about the Holocaust and other genocides after Gov. Kate Brown signed on Monday a bill, which unanimously passed in the state legislature, into law.

“Today more than ever, we need the learning opportunities that a bill like this will bring to our schools,” said Brown during the signing ceremony.

The bill was inspired by Claire Sarnowski, 14, of suburban Lake Oswego, who had a close friendship with Holocaust survivor Alter Wiener, who was struck by a car last year and died. The two met four years ago when Sarnowski attended a talk by Wiener about surviving the atrocity.

“Learning about genocide teaches students the ramifications that come with prejudice of any kind in society,” Sarnowski told lawmakers earlier this year.

Related coverage

July 18, 2019 5:02 pm
0

Trump Says US Navy ‘Destroyed’ Iranian Drone in Gulf

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a US Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz...

Effective next year, schools must “prepare students to confront the immorality of the Holocaust, genocide, and other acts of mass violence and to reflect on the causes of related historical events,” in addition to teaching about cultural diversity and stressing the need to protect human rights worldwide.

A survey released in April showed that a third of all Americans believe that the scope of the murder of Jews in the Holocaust has been exaggerated. Six million Jews were killed in the genocide.

In addition, 45 percent of Americans could not name any of the 40 ghettos or concentration camps erected by the Nazis, with a whopping 66 percent of millennials being unable to state the significance of “Auschwitz.”

While 93 percent of those polled said they believe students should learn about the Holocaust in schools, 70 percent said people are less concerned about the Holocaust than in the past, and 58 percent said a Holocaust or similar catastrophe could occur again.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.