July 19, 2019 12:14 pm
Top UK Jewish Group Urges Corbyn to Take 'Personal Responsibility' for Labour Antisemitism Crisis

Algemeiner Staff

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside his home in London. Photo: Reuters / Peter Nicholls.

The head of the Board of Deputies of British Jews sent a letter on Friday to the Shadow Cabinet, members of the Parliamentary Labour Party and Labour’s National Executive detailing steps Labour should take to fight antisemitism within its ranks.

The letter — penned after the recent airing a BBC expose on Labour antisemitism — “offers the minimum steps which need to be taken to resolve the crisis, and covers disciplinary cases, relations with expelled and suspended members, education, engagement with the Jewish community, communications, leadership and process,” the Board of Deputies said.

In the letter, Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl called on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other top party officials to “take personal responsibility for resolving this crisis.”

“We urge you to take this opportunity to turn the tide,” she wrote. “The alternative is to leave Labour permanently damaged as an institutionally racist party. Our community and our country will not forgive any further failure.”

