Sunday, July 21st | 18 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

White House’s Kushner to Finalize Palestinian Economic Plan on Middle East Tour — Official

Iran Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions, Says Crew of Seized Ship Safe

An Israeli Scientist Paves the Way to Alzheimer’s Cure, One Algorithm at a Time

Israeli Fintech Startup Personetics Opens R&D Center in Nazareth

Pompeo Expresses Disappointment Over Turkey’s Acquisition of Russian Missiles

Female Suicide Bomber Kills Eight in Northwest Pakistan

On the Campaign Trail, IfNotNow Baits 2020 Candidates to Condemn So-Called ‘Occupation’

Israeli Baseball Takes First, Proving a Big Hit for Audiences

Mourning Families Call on Bulgaria to Designate Hezbollah a Terrorist Group Seven Years After Bus Bombing

Hezbollah Reportedly Deploys Forces Along Israel’s Northern Border

July 21, 2019 10:51 am
0

Mourning Families Call on Bulgaria to Designate Hezbollah a Terrorist Group Seven Years After Bus Bombing

avatar by JNS.org

Burgas

JNS.org – Seven years after a bus bombing in at the Burgas airport in Bulgaria killed five Israelis and wounded 32 others, those affected by the tragedy are calling on Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to designate Hezbollah, which is believed to have been behind the attack, a terrorist group.

“Three years ago … four years after the attack, the criminal trial opened. … In the indictment … only two attackers [were charged],” said Kobi Price, one of the affected relatives. “We, the mourning families, ask the government of Bulgaria to rise above narrow political considerations and to add the terrorist organization Hezbollah to the indictment without delay.”

He continued, “Without Hezbollah, there is no morality in the trial. Without Hezbollah, the trial is ineffective. Without Hezbollah, there is no justice for the murdered victims.”

“Bulgarian state prosecution had decided not to charge Hezbollah as an organization with involvement in the 2012 bombing at the Burgas airport,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Related coverage

July 21, 2019 12:09 pm
0

Pompeo Expresses Disappointment Over Turkey’s Acquisition of Russian Missiles

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Turkey's Foreign Minister on Saturday and expressed disappointment over the country's acquisition...

“Instead, the prosecutor indicted the two men allegedly involved in the attack as if they were terrorists—or even regular criminals—who acted without connection to an organization. The word ‘Hezbollah’ does not appear in the indictment.”

The indictment also didn’t mention terrorism acts, including “acting as part of a terrorist organization” nor associating murder to terrorism, instead labeling the attack as “disturbing public order,” per the Post.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.