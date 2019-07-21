Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Opposition Grows to Pro-BDS Resolution Set to Be Voted on by Major Academic Association

Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Rules Out Potential Meeting With Louis Farrakhan

Norwegian Public Broadcaster Keeps Antisemitic ‘Jewish Swine’ Cartoon Online Despite Protests

With Eye Toward ‘Complex Challenges’ in Future Wars, IDF Counter-Terrorism School Provides Innovative Training to Snipers and Subterranean Fighting Units

Hamas Official Tells Iranian Leader Group Is Tehran Regime’s ‘First Line of Defense’

German Antisemitism Tsar Endorses Probe into Diplomatic Representative to Palestinians Over Anti-Jewish Tweets

Artists From Around the World Transform Bomb Shelters in Israel Into Art

Volvo Backs Israeli Road Traffic Injuries Analysis Startup MDgo

Airstrikes Kill at Least 20 in Rebel-Held City in Syria, Rescuers Say

Medtronic Partners With Tel Aviv-Based Stroke Detection Startup Viz.ai

July 21, 2019 9:08 pm
0

Photos Show Iranian Soldiers in Training Exercise Using Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu for Target Practice

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used for target practice by Iranian soldiers. Photo: Tasnim news agency.

Iranian soldiers in training exercises used effigies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump for target practice, local media reports said.

The Islamic Republic’s semi-official state news agency Tasnim published a series of photos over the weekend showing the effigies, many of them riddled with bullets.

Tasnim said the exercise “was intended to assess the readiness and skills of the participants in shooting and in a number of different situations on the battlefield.”

The training in question was described as “advanced” and involved marksmanship at 100 and 200 meters, as well as sniper training, including for night shooting.

According to the report, one hundred soldiers originally took part in the training program, while only 20 succeeded in reaching its final stage.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.