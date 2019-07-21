Photos Show Iranian Soldiers in Training Exercise Using Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu for Target Practice

Iranian soldiers in training exercises used effigies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump for target practice, local media reports said.

The Islamic Republic’s semi-official state news agency Tasnim published a series of photos over the weekend showing the effigies, many of them riddled with bullets.

Tasnim said the exercise “was intended to assess the readiness and skills of the participants in shooting and in a number of different situations on the battlefield.”

The training in question was described as “advanced” and involved marksmanship at 100 and 200 meters, as well as sniper training, including for night shooting.

According to the report, one hundred soldiers originally took part in the training program, while only 20 succeeded in reaching its final stage.