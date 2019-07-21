Pompeo Expresses Disappointment Over Turkey’s Acquisition of Russian Missiles

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Turkey’s Foreign Minister on Saturday and expressed disappointment over the country’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system, the US State Department said in a statement.

Washington had opposed Turkey’s purchase of the Russian missile defense system and threatened to impose sanctions. Since then, President Donald Trump has been unclear over whether his administration was planning such an action.

Several Republican and Democratic US lawmakers on Thursday pressed Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey over the purchase.