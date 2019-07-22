Ambassador Dermer to Complete Tenure After Israel’s September Elections

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer will complete his post after the Israeli elections in September, following Israel’s Civil Service Commissioner rejecting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to extend Dermer’s tenure.

Israel’s Channel 12 first reported the development.

Dermer’s six-year tenure consisted of a contentious relationship with the Obama administration, but a close one with the Trump White House.

Before being appointed in 2013, Dermer, who was born in Florida and moved to Israel in 1996, served as Netanyahu’s senior adviser to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Israel’s second round of elections will be held on Sept. 17, after Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition government following the April 7 national elections.