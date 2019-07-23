Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Observes All US Ships in Gulf Region: Iran Navy Chief

New HBO Series is Ringing Alarm Bells for Its Depiction of Israeli Society

British Jews Give Thumbs Up to New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Israel Launches Cybersecurity Program for Students With Special Needs

Amazon to Launch in Israel in September

New York Times Stealth-Edits Morgenthau Obituary to Add Jewish Angle

How Israel and Jews Can Help Europe Welcome a Peaceful Islam

Antisemitism at German Editors’ Desks

Radical Anti-Israel Group to Host Capitol Hill Briefing

What the Smuggled Archive Tells Us About Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Project

July 23, 2019 10:27 am
0

Iran Observes All US Ships in Gulf Region: Iran Navy Chief

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) steams out to sea after a vertical replenishment with amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Arabian Sea off Oman, July 19, 2019. Photo: Justin D. Rankin/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo.

Iran observes all US ships in the Gulf region and has an archive of images of their daily movements, the head of Iran’s navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said on Tuesday, according to the Young Journalists Club news site.

Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack that US President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.

Tensions have also spiked between Iran and Britain after the Islamic Republic seized a British-flagged tanker last Friday because it had collided with a fishing vessel, according to Iranian officials.

British Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar in early July, accusing it of violating sanctions on Syria.

“We observe all enemy ships, particularly (those of) America, point-by-point from their origin until the moment they enter the region,” Khanzadi said, noting that images were recorded using Iranian drones.

“We have complete images and a large archive of the daily and moment-by-moment traffic of the coalition forces and America.”

Iran will hold joint naval exercises with allied countries for the first time by the end of the Iranian calendar year, which is in March 2020, Khanzadi said.

He did not specify which countries might take part in the exercise.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.